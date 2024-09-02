TORONTO
Toronto

2 people injured in double stabbing in Parkdale

Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed at 105 West Lodge Ave. on Sept. 2 (Jacob estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed at 105 West Lodge Ave. on Sept. 2 (Jacob estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Two people have been injured in a double stabbing in Parkdale on Monday night.

The incident happened near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Ave.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 8:38 p.m. for reports of a stabbing at an apartment building.

At the scene, officers from 11 Division found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

