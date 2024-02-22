Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a “hellish journey” back to Toronto.
“I was actually supposed to go to the funeral of a close family friend,” Shama Ansari told CTV News Toronto on Thursday morning. “Which was very, very sad and heartbreaking because that was something we had planned to be there and help with as well.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On Sunday evening flight AC1029 out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was initially scheduled to depart for Toronto at 9:15 p.m.
But an hour before departure, passengers received their first delay notice of the evening saying the flight would now depart at 10:30 p.m., citing “airport limitations.” While the notice provides examples of what that means – including various technical issues – it does not explain outright why this particular flight was delayed.
Then, a second delay notice rolled in shortly after 9 p.m., with the flight pushed back to 11 p.m. Minutes before 10 p.m., the flight was delayed to 11:50 p.m. Shortly after 11 p.m., the flight was further delayed to 12:30 a.m.
Just after 12:15 a.m., Air Canada cancelled the flight outright.
“We’re very sorry, this flight is cancelled because of weather conditions at the departure airport, destination airport, or en route,” the cancellation email, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, reads.
“People were losing their minds,” Madison Golshani told CTV News Toronto. Twenty-three-year-old Jamilah Sharpe-Riley said she “instantly” panicked, as she is 32 weeks pregnant and was flying back home alone.
“I’ve seen on the news where people are like, ‘Oh, I’m stranded,’ […] that was my worst fear,” Sharpe-Riley said.
The flight was rescheduled to leave Monday at 4:15 p.m., and passengers said the airline did not offer any hotel vouchers.
Sharpe-Riley, speaking to an Air Canada representative at the airport, tried to get answers.
“I was like, ‘Listen, I’m pregnant, and I’m alone […] I can’t even buy water, like everything’s closed. Are there no food or hotel vouchers?’” Sharpe-Riley said, who added she was later given two $15 meal vouchers that were only valid at airport restaurants. “All my friends that were travelling had already left, so where do you expect me to go? I can’t even go back to the gate if I wanted to sleep here […] because security is closed.”
Ansari said she and her family scrambled to find a hotel. Ansari was travelling with her husband, three children and her 72-year-old mother, who is in a wheelchair.
“To get a hotel, when it's past midnight, is not easy at all,” Ansari told CTV News Toronto. “It was very difficult for my husband to find a hotel for the six of us.”
Air Canada fliers departing from Fort Lauderdale to Toronto share their "hellish" experience after 10 delays and a flight cancellation. (Jamilah Sharpe-Riley)
'Mob situation'
The litany of delays continued into Monday, with the first notice issued to passengers just before 10:30 a.m., informing them the flight had been delayed to 5:15 p.m.
“From then, I was already worried because I was like, ‘How do you know how many hours before that we’re gonna be delayed already, like the day just started,’” Sharpe-Riley said, who had managed to find a place to stay with friends in Miami Beach, about an hour away from the airport.
As for what happened Monday, Golshani said they all watched “quite literally the same thing unfold.”
Passengers didn’t receive another notice of their flight being further delayed until 3:25 p.m., when they were all already at the airport and were told the flight would not leave until 6:15 p.m.
“What triggered everyone is [they] keep making excuses. You’re not telling us why, you didn’t offer us food vouchers, we had to find out word-of-mouth,” Bruce Robinson, who was travelling with his wife Ranjini Nair, told CTV News Toronto.
All of the passengers who spoke to CTV News Toronto said food vouchers were only given when they were asked for, and they were not all equal in value – some were given $15 vouchers, others $60. Other Air Canada flights, they add, had also departed from Fort Lauderdale airport with seemingly no issue.
A picture of the flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Bob Zaki)
Kim Soloweyko questioned one of the Air Canada employees at gate D4 why there was a discrepancy among vouchers, and said she was told, “Not all animals in the barn are the same, ya know.”
When Ansari’s mother tried speaking with one of the Air Canada staff at the airport for an idea of when they would leave, she said that she was also met with rude comments.
“He actually said to her, ‘You need to turn around and wheel yourself away because I am a concierge dealing with Premier Elite travelers,” Ansari said. “She was very insulted.”
The flight was delayed four more times, with the final delay announcement at 9:26 p.m. – just over 24 hours from when they were scheduled to leave on Sunday.
“What triggered the sort of a bit of a mob situation was our original flight 1029, which is on the Sunday, the same flight on Monday, they allowed that to go out before we got to go,” Robinson said. “As soon as they announced that, the crowd went nuts and then we’re all yelling at them, ‘You goddamn guys, do the right thing to get us out of here. This is not right. Do the right thing.’”
Passengers started running towards the airline counter, screaming, Sharpe-Riley said, adding there were about three sheriffs that arrived at the gate.
Golshani noted there was a tense energy in the room, but said she never felt at any point that she was unsafe or that the crowd would riot.
“We started to say to each other like, ‘Are they trying to quarantine us for a reason? They won’t let us on this plane,’” Golshani said. “It just felt crazy. It felt unbelievable that this was happening.”
A spokesperson for Broward's Sheriff's Office said deputies responded "to a disturbance" in Terminal 2 of the airport at around 9:15 p.m., but did not provide further details.
“Due to lingering aircraft congestion at the airport Monday, there was a delay in obtaining a gate, as the airport has only one gate available to us that can handle a wide-body aircraft. Once we got access to the gate that could accommodate our aircraft, we were able to board the aircraft and depart,” Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement.
The flight finally departed at midnight, landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 3 a.m.
So, why was the flight heavily delayed in the first place?
Fitzpatrick stated that the Sunday evening flight was cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions,” as four tornadoes swept through Miami that afternoon.
Flight AC2129 was added on Monday to pick up all passengers whose travel plans were disrupted on Sunday.
“The severe weather over the weekend led to flight cancellations Sunday to Fort Lauderdale, including of our flight to Toronto, AC1029,” Fitzpatrick said.
As for why hotel vouchers were not offered to passengers Sunday night, Fitzpatrick said rooms were scarce “due to the situation affecting all airlines” at the Fort Lauderdale airport that evening.
He also noted that the airline is not required to make hotel vouchers available when flights are disrupted due to weather.
“Although we will make our best efforts in such situations, you should understand that because this was a weather event beyond our control, [Air Passenger Protection does] not oblige airlines to provide hotels because the rules recognize carriers cannot assume weather as a liability,” Fitzpatrick said.
“Nonetheless we will be providing affected customers a goodwill gesture in recognition of the inconvenience they experienced.”
Robinson and Nair said that they received eCoupons valued at $650. Golshani said that she received a one-time discount of 20 per cent off the base fare for her next Air Canada flight after filing a complaint with the airline.
When a flight is delayed by more than nine hours, and within the airline’s control, large airlines like Air Canada are required under APPR to pay passengers $1,000. When it is between six to nine hours, they are to pay $700.
“I’m just talking personally now, I want a public apology. I want at least $1,700 per person for the cancellation,” Robinson said. “I don’t want a voucher, I want my money.”
CTV News Toronto repeatedly contacted the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for comment but did not receive a response.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
U.S. ambassador to NATO accuses Canada of 'lack of commitment' to defence spending pledge
Canada is the only NATO member without a plan or a timeline to reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, according to the U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.
Don't put your iPhone in rice, Apple warns. Here's what to do instead
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Loblaw profits and sales continue growing as shoppers look for more deals
Canada's largest grocer expects this year to be much like the last: customers continuing to seek discounts and deals, leading to more growth at the company’s discount brands and banners, and higher profits.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec government to present budget on March 12
The Quebec government says it will present its provincial budget on March 12.
-
Security in the Village: Plante says progress is underway, but more time is needed
Montreal's mayor and police chief visited the Village on Thursday, hoping to reassure residents and business owners concerned about security.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'Firearm smuggling pipeline,' discovered by OPP, U.S. Homeland Security in biggest gun bust in Ontario’s history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.
Kitchener
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
-
Police investigating homemade dummy left near Highway 401 outside Woodstock
Ontario Provincial Police want to know who left a homemade dummy near a highway outside Woodstock, prompting several people to call emergency services to report a person in distress.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. ATV driver fled police, now charged with stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake caught up with an ATV driver who fled arrest last month and charged them with stunt driving, among other offences.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
-
SIU investigates after pickup followed by Sudbury police crashes into two vehicles
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday evening in Greater Sudbury in a collision at the intersection of Regent Street and Martindale Road.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple store thefts in Kanata
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.
-
Officers issued 'multiple violations' during 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally, police chief says
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued "multiple violations" for driving and parking infractions during last weekend's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally in downtown Ottawa, according to the police chief.
Windsor
-
Ontario cities move forward with Housing Accelerator Fund plans
Flush with cash from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), cities like London and Guelph are moving ahead with new plans to build more and varied homes while Windsor continues its own efforts to address the housing affordability crisis without.
-
Walkout planned, petition launched over Kingsville school naming
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Barrie
-
279 charges laid in Ontario's largest illegal weapons bust
Sixteen individuals face charges after the most significant weapons bust in the province's history, with officers seizing illegal handguns, assault rifles and drugs with an estimated street value of $3.25 million.
-
Man accused of killing his wife tells 911 dispatcher she 'left in a complete rage'
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
-
Pothole season returns, keeping road crews busy
The unseasonably mild weather this February has motorists once again grappling with the aftermath of freeze-thaw cycles wreaking havoc on the roads.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $3.5M for 20 anti-human trafficking organizations
The province is using $3.5 million in funding to help support 20 anti-human trafficking organizations in Alberta.
-
'Deeply insulting': Carbon tax rebate cuts spark petition from business advocate
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is launching a petition against the federal government's changes to the carbon tax.
-
Cameron stays alive in Scotties playoff hunt with close win over Smith
Manitoba's Kate Cameron scored one in the 10th end for a crucial 5-4 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in Thursday's opening draw at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
-
What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market
If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.
-
Auditor general calls for improvements to Manitoba Archives
Manitoba’s auditor general said there are significant risks to the protection of preservation of Manitoba’s historical records, adding that some records remain unavailable to the public
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
IVF funding, expanded cancer care, seniors' supports: A look at B.C.'s $6B in new health-care spending
B.C.'s 2024 budget outlines $6 billion in increased health-care spending over three years, including millions more for cancer care, mental health and addictions, seniors’ care and in vitro fertilization.
-
B.C. Budget 2024: Rebates, credits, small businesses relief in election year
One-time rebates and bonuses for eligible families and hydro customers will see more money in the pockets of British Columbians as part of the NDP’s election year budget, with more spending in key support programs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
-
Youth worker with ties to Edmonton, Saskatchewan charged with sex crimes involving child
A youth worker who has been employed in Alberta and Saskatchewan has been charged with sex crimes involving a child.
-
2 Edmontonians injured in Leduc County crash
An Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash south of the city Thursday morning.