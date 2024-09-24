Advocates, TTC Board members call for continuation, expansion of free Wi-Fi on transit

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Board members and women's safety advocates are among those calling for the continuation and expansion of free public Wi-Fi on the TTC, after the transit network announced the service will be ending this year.

Earlier in September, the TTC said it felt "comfortable" letting TConnect expire due to reliability, performance and security concerns and that it "does not feel like a wise investment" to spend $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure.

"We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business – safe and reliable transit service," the transit network said then.

On Tuesday, the TTC Board will debate a motion introduced by Coun. Josh Matlow and, seconded by TTC Chair Jamaal Myers, urging to keep free Wi-Fi in subway stations until the potential on low-income riders and women has been looked into and a plan to expand the service for bus and street platforms is introduced.

"The recent decision by the TTC and Rogers to discontinue public Wi-Fi came as a shock to many Torontonians. This move runs counter to the aims of the City's ConnectTO program, which seeks to expand locations where free Wi-Fi is available," the motion reads.

If the motion is approved, it will request the TTC's interim CEO to provide a cost breakdown of why the $17 million is necessary (and provide more cost-effective options), share how the service has declined in recent years and explain what contractual obligations Rogers has to continue to provide that service.

Just last year, Rogers Communications acquired BAI Canada and took over the agreement with the TTC, initially set to expire in 2032, but the TTC board approved a 10-year extension to that plan.

"The TTC says it would cost $17 million to upgrade and keep public Wi-Fi, but they have not shopped around because Rogers has an exclusive contract. Rogers should do the right thing and keep this service," TTCriders' Elton Campbell said in a release.

"I personally rely on the TTC's imperfect Wi-Fi services because I can't afford data. When I was a newcomer, I relied on Wi-Fi to get directions. I will probably be forced to become a fare evader if I ever become stranded with no Wi-Fi to add money to my PRESTO card, because PRESTO machines don't accept certain increments of funds." The TTC is also trying to crack down on fare evasion, after reporting a $140 million loss in revenue last year as a result.

In 2021, a broadband study revealed 34 per cent of Toronto households are worried about paying their internet bills, with half citing the cost of internet as the reason, particularly among low-income, single-parent and racialized households.

Advocates also pointed to a 2022 poll, commissioned by the Woman Abuse Council of Toronto that saw 59 per cent of women experienced sexual harassment on public transit with 46 per cent using their phone to steer away from unwanted attention, adding that they would feel safer with digital access on transit.

"Several safety tools, including the 'SafeTTC app,' require access to Wi-Fi as some people cannot afford a data plan. It is crucial that data related to transit be analyzed from a gender responsive lens to inform actions and changes," Aakanksha Mathur of WomenACT said in a release.

A spokesperson for the TTC said it will do as requested after the Board reaches its decision.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Natalie Johnson and CP24's Bryann Aguilar