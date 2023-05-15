'Backroom deal:' Critics question TTC’s quiet extension of Rogers deal
A boost to an already-controversial contract is being called a sweetheart deal after the TTC announced the rights to bring cellphone service to Toronto’s subway system would be extended by a decade.
“As part of this new agreement, Rogers will be our partner until at least 2042,” CEO Rick Leary’s May report reads.
The original 20-year contract, acquired by Rogers Communications through its purchase of BAI Canada in April, was set to expire in 2032.
But days after that deal was done—with other telecom giants decrying the arrangement in favour of a consortium model—the TTC board approved a 10-year extension to the plan.
“Part of the terms of reference was the extension of the contract so there would be some commercial viability there for the project,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said Monday.
“So it was fully presented to the board in that way, it was approved by our board., that negotiation took place and was signed off last month.”
The TTC had been given the authority to negotiate and extend the contract by the previous council, and Chair Jon Burnside said the product was in the best interest of both the agency and its riders.
“Does the TTC offer an extension and get proper [cell phone] service to people quickly, which I think is the goal here, or do they wait 10 years and put it out to open tender?”
But Daniel Tsai, a University of Toronto and Toronto Metropolitan University lecturer in business, law, and technology, called the extension a backroom deal.
“This raises a lot of red flags in terms of improper governance and breach of fiduciary duty to the people of Toronto,” Tsai said. “They’re saying that they did this in Toronto’s best interest, but the reality is it’s not.”
The TTC said extending the term nearly doubled the guaranteed revenue of the original 20-year contract, with a net benefit of at least $49 million.
Bell, the parent company of CTV News, said in a statement that all carriers should be given access to the infrastructure immediately.
“We continue to advocate for an open, transparent process and we call on TTC leadership and city council to advocate for all transit users, regardless of their choice of wireless provider,” spokesperson Jacqueline Michelis said.
“Rogers should not be allowed to be the gatekeeper that decides when subway riders will get access based on the wireless carrier of their choice.”
Telus continued its call for a consortium approach.
“We continue to work to ensure the best outcome for Torontonians, and invite Rogers and the TTC to share how they plan to establish a reliable solution that meets the needs and expectations of all TTC riders,” wrote spokesperson Martin Nguyen.
Rogers repeated its commitment to providing access to all riders.
“As we have said from the outset, we are committed to working with all carriers."
The TTC has said that under the deal, the entire subway system will have access to a 5G network, regardless of carrier, within two years.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Child in critical condition with burns after fire in Laval apartment building
A mother and two young children were sent to hospital Monday with serious burns to their upper bodies after a fire started in a Laval apartment building.
-
Laval reception hall closes after repeated violent attacks
Just over a month after police forces launched a joint investigation to fight organized crime in Montreal, a reception hall in Laval has closed its doors for good after being attacked multiple times.
London
-
Developmentally disabled Londoner faces imminent return to homelessness
A desperate search is on to help a man with a developmental disability find supportive housing. 'It was scary,' recalled Shawn Mitchell, a 25-year-old Londoner who had to sleep in a park earlier this spring. 'I woke up one morning and I was soaking wet. Everything I had was soaking wet.'
-
Police investigating after women approached by naked man in north London, Ont.
London police are investigating two separate incidents after women were approached by a naked man in northeast London over the weekend.
-
Section of Adelaide Street North closed until Wednesday
A heads up for drivers, but a major London, Ont. artery is out of commission for the next two days due to emergency sewer repairs.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Kitchener delayed
The reopening of a key venue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park appears to have been pushed back.
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Snoop Dogg sends a message to Ottawa Senators fans as ownership bids are due
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is making a new push in his bid to be part of the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Ottawa school board softens policy around police uniforms in classrooms
Ottawa’s English language public school board is softening its stance on whether police officers in uniform can address students in the classroom.
Windsor
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Defence calls paramedic in ongoing murder trial in Windsor
One of three people accused is calling evidence in an ongoing murder trial in Windsor.
-
Here’s how you can chat with an Essex County OPP officer over coffee
Now’s your chance to ask an Essex County OPP officer any questions you might have or to highlight a local issue you feel needs police attention.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Owen Sound
A suspect is on the run, and another man is in hospital after a stabbing in Owen Sound.
-
Meet the CFB Borden captain who escorted the king and queen during their coronation
A Canadian Forces Base Borden captain is beaming with pride after getting a very special honour during the King's coronation in London nearly two weeks ago.
-
Arrest made in Fenelon Falls for 'suspicious person' investigation
Residents in Fenelon Falls saw a heavy police presence Monday afternoon as officers searched for a "suspicious person."
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman forced to pay stranger's fine - or risk one of her own
Alandra Williams says she went into her local Alberta Registry after having trouble renewing her vehicle registration online, and found out she was on the hook for a lot more than just registration fees.
-
Human remains found in Banff National Park identified
Calgary police say human remains found in Banff National Park last week are confirmed to be that of a Chestermere woman who went missing in the summer of 2020.
-
Students at Calgary's Brentwood School relocated for remainder of year
Students at Brentwood School in northwest Calgary have been relocated for the remainder of the year due to an issue with the building’s ceiling.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
A jury heard Monday that a Manitoba man on trial for killing his neighbour allegedly ran the victim down before shooting him three times during a botched robbery.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
-
B.C. heat wave: Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory
Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory Monday afternoon as B.C.’s early season heat wave continues.
-
City of 21,000 on evacuation alert due to B.C. wildfire
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue
Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Tire slashing at Terwillegar Rec Centre prompts school alerts: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for a person who may have been armed with a knife and slashed a car's tires in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot Monday morning.