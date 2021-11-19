TORONTO -- A library card will grant families free admission to a list of Toronto museums and cultural attractions beginning on Saturday.

Toronto Public Library's Museum and Arts Pass (MAP) pivoted to a virtual experience during the pandemic but will resume in-person beginning on Nov. 20.

For Toronto Public Library cardholders, one pass is permitted per person every week. Each venue has its own restrictions on the number of people that can be admitted with one pass. Generally, each pass admits two adults and two children.

All Toronto Public Library branches are participating in the program, but passes for some venues are only available to specific branches. Currently, the expiry date for a pass is scheduled three months after checkout.

These venues offer passes at all library branches:

Art Gallery of Ontario

Textile Museum of Canada

Toronto History Museums; including:

Colborne Lodge in High Park

Fort York National Historic Site

Gibson House Museum

Mackenzie House

Market Gallery

Montgomery's Inn

Scarborough Historical Museum

Spadina Museum

Todmorden Mills Heritage Site

These museums offer passes at 50 branches:

These venues offer passes at 32 branches:

In 2007, the MAP program was created and offered to 24 branches of the Toronto Public Library’s 99 locations. The neighbourhoods chosen were ones the City identified as high priority with regard to their access to cultural resources.