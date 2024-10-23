'A call for systemic change': Brampton seeks support from feds, province to stop exploitation, trafficking of international students

Brampton is looking to the federal and provincial government to address the growing number of its vulnerable international students being exploited and trafficked.

On Wednesday, city officials and representatives from a number of social service organizations held a news conference that called on the two other levels of government to do more to combat what Brampton’s mayor is calling a “cancer within our society and country.”

“It happens in plain sight, and obviously here in Peel Region we are more vulnerable. You know, with the international airport, with major highways, the intermodal hub, you know, we are at a nexus point for this cancer within our society,” Mayor Patrick Brown said.

Since 2020 Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged 160 people with more than 650 human trafficking offences. Brown pointed out that so far this year local police, who have set up a dedicated human trafficking unit, conducted 110 investigations into exploitation and trafficking, compared to 127 in all of 2023.

Brampton has most international students in Canada

He said Brampton, home to the highest number of international students in the country, is using every tool it has to combat this scourge, including educating airlines and local hotels on what to look out for, establishing an international student charter for post-secondary institutions, and creating a residential rental licensing problem to address problematic rental properties among other things.

But incidents persist.

Recently, inspectors located 18 female tenants living in precarious conditions in one unit. That matter is now in the hands of Peel Regional Police, Brown said.

Brampton Coun. Rowena Santos speaks during an Oct. 23 news conference on the exploitation and trafficking of international students.

Councillor puts forward motion

On Wednesday, Regional Coun. Rowena Santos put forward a motion, which council unanimously passed, proposing among other things wraparound services supported by all levels of government to tackle the human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable international students in Brampton and across the country.

Her motion entails creating a culturally sensitive, three-year pilot program in Brampton, which Santos described as a “hub designed to provide comprehensive, wraparound support for international students, from settlement and housing assistance to mental health, health and trafficking support.”

“This help will offer the services they need to feel safe and secure in an environment that respects the cultural needs,” she said.

“Brampton cannot do this alone. We are only reacting to this inherited problem, and it’s time for those with the jurisdiction to do something meaningful.”

Santos also wants the federal and provincial governments to provide funding to social service organizations so they can help vulnerable international students who have been exploited or trafficked as well as a review of policies for international students, notably the current limitation of work hours, which she said “push international students into unsafe, illegal employment, putting them at greater risk of exploitation.’

“We also need stronger protections against deportation threats, particularly for those coerced into sex work,” she said, adding that most of the root causes of this systemic issue are outside of the city’s powers.

Currently, international students are permitted to work out of class up to 24 hours a week during the regular academic year.

Santos said when it comes to sex work, the government lists this type of employment, even if its forced or coerced, as grounds for deportation. The exact reasoning behind this is unclear, she noted. There are also currently no protections in place in Canada to protect international students who are victims of this kind of crime and want to report it to authorities.

Santos said victims of exploitation and trafficking often experience financial strain as they struggle to find affordable housing and support.

“Many young women are coerced into dangerous situations, threatened with deportation and forced into prostitution, silently, fending for themselves and leaving them in very precarious and harmful circumstances. This is not the Canada we know, and we are seeing too many examples of it,” she said, pointing to a recent an online advertisement that was circulated on social media which appeared to target female students and offer them a “friends with benefits arrangement in exchange for rent.”

Similar advertisements touting “cash jobs for girls” are often posted on public property outside local places of worship and post-secondary institutions, she added.

“Today, we stand united in denouncing the exploitation and trafficking of international students, particularly the young women who come here with dreams of a better future only to be met with unimaginable hardship,” said Santos.

“This exploitation is unacceptable in Brampton and in our country, and it must end. Brampton, as always, with our incredible diversity and strength, is uniquely positioned to find solutions and solutions that reflect the heart and resilience of our community.”

Brown went on to say that international students should expect to come to Canada without fear of being exploited or forced into prostitution and enjoy “tremendous success.”

“That is the Canadian dream. You can come from anywhere in the world and succeed here, if you’re willing to work hard,” he said.

“But with that group, we need to make sure that individuals who are more vulnerable are not taken advantage of, and that’s what Councillor Santos has had the courage to really outline today.”