A brand of cannabis edibles in Ontario are being recalled due to mould

Health Canada is urging Ontarians to “immediately” leave a brand of cannabis edibles high and dry, as they may contain mould.

On Thursday, the health agency said two lots of WellCann Intl. Inc.’s BonBon Turkish Delight – Lokum edible cannabis may have “microbial contamination.”

“Mould ingestion may pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections in consumers with compromised immune systems,” the recall states.

The recalled products were sold from Dec. 1, 2023 to Feb. 8, 2024, and 587 units of the product were sold. The affected products have a packaging date of Nov. 27, 2023 and Jan. 8, 2024, and contain two 15 gram gummies.

WellCann Intl. Inc.'s recalled BonBon Turkish Delight – Lokum edible cannabis. (Health Canada)

The products were sold through authorized retails in the province, distributed through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

So far, only one complaint was made to WellCann about the recalled products that did not involve an adverse reaction. Health Canada has yet to receive any complaints or reports.

Anyone who purchased this product can return it to the store where they purchased it from or dispose of it. Any opened product must be disposed of safely and be kept out of children’s reach, Health Canada adds.