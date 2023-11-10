TORONTO
A 114-foot-tall Christmas tree, the Barenaked Ladies and Santa Claus at the Eaton Centre next week

Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

The iconic Christmas tree at the Toronto Eaton Centre will be making its comeback after a one-year hiatus.

Last year, the Eaton Centre’s usual holiday tree was missing due to a construction project. Instead, Cadillac Fairview (CF) hosted a “one-of-a-kind” program called Merry Merry Music with local and celebrity performers, in addition to the mall’s holiday décor.

But next week, the tree is set to return to the mall with this year’s version reaching 114-feet-tall. Its return, on Nov. 15, will be welcomed with a special event, and performance by the Barenaked Ladies and Toronto Children’s Chorus.

“The tree is a special part of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre holiday experience, and after a year-long hiatus, we are thrilled to bring it back – bigger and better than ever,” Toronto Eaton Centre General Manager Sheila Jennings, said in a press release. “We have some special plans in the works that we can’t wait to share with everyone when we unveil the tree on November 15th. We promise it will be worth the wait.”

Previous versions of the Eaton Centre Christmas tree have topped out at 108, making this one the biggest yet.

Cadillac Fairview says that to mark the occasion Santa Claus will be attending this year’s tree lighting ceremony.

The company also says that each time it snows, it will donate $500 to Covenant House – Canada’s largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk.

“Back by popular demand, magical daily snowfall displays will continue this year, turning CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a dazzling winter wonderland experience. Guests at the property can experience the must-see magic and witness the snowfall at various times daily,” the news release notes.

A full list of holiday activities planned at the Toronto Eaton Centre can be found on its website, at www.cftorontoeatoncentre.ca.

