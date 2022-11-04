93-year-old Ontario man 'feels fantastic' after huge Lotto Max win

Thomas Gibson, from Richmond Hill, won $1 million in the Sept. 27 Lotto Max Draw. (OLG) Thomas Gibson, from Richmond Hill, won $1 million in the Sept. 27 Lotto Max Draw. (OLG)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton