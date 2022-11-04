93-year-old Ontario man 'feels fantastic' after huge Lotto Max win
A 93-year-old Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize is sharing his plans on how he’ll spend the money.
Thomas Gibson, from Richmond Hill, won $1 million in the Sept. 27 Lotto Max Draw, the OLG said in a news release Friday.
“My son was checking my tickets for me, and he came into the living room and said, 'By the way, you just won a million bucks,’” Gibson said while picking up his cheque.
Gibson said he plans to share some of his winnings with his caregivers, pay down his mortgage and “take some time” before he makes any further decisions.
"It feels fantastic. I would dream about this moment every time I bought a ticket,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, the OLG said.
Just last week, the OLG announced a 26-year-old man from Ontario won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw.
Ryan MacGregor said he had to scan his ticket more than four times before he believed he won the $1 million prize in the Sept. 30 draw.
He said this is his first major win and that he shared the news with his girlfriend first.
“It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me,” the Beamsville resident said. “I feel very blessed this happened to me. I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa
Some Quebec junior colleges say 80 to 90 per cent of the international students they've accepted from Africa are being refused study permits by the federal government, jeopardizing their ability to offer programs and raising questions about bias in the immigration system.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
London
-
Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
-
5 people injured, 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road
Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday morning.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
Kitchener
-
Education workers and supporters hit the street in Waterloo region
Picketers took to the streets Friday as tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario walked off the job.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
Senior charged after rear-ending school bus with kids on board
A 70-year-old from northern Ontario has been charged after rear-ending a school bus with students on board, OPP says.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Windsor
-
Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out
Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Windsor police receive award for efforts to solve 1971 homicide case
The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit has received an award for their efforts solving the 48-year-old cold case murder of a six-year-old girl.
-
Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know about the education workers strike
Education support workers in Ontario will move forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards will be impacted.
Barrie
-
Police bust four men accused in massive break-in spree
Nearly 200 charges were laid against four men in a Southern Ontario crime spree.
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Winnipeg
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple injuries reported in crash between school bus with children on board, semi west of Edmonton
A school bus involved in a crash with a semi in Spruce Grove Friday morning did have students on it, RCMP have confirmed.
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.