26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win

A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in "complete disbelief" when he found out about the win.

Ryan MacGregor said he had to scan his ticket more than four times before he believed he won the $1 million prize in the Sept. 30 draw.

The 26-year-old, who works in sales, said this is his first major win and that he shared the news with his girlfriend first.

“It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me,” the Beamsville resident said. “I feel very blessed this happened to me. I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Main Street in Grimsby, the OLG said.

Last weekend, someone in Alberta won the $70-million jackpot. The jackpot came after a record-breaking 21 draws without a winning ticket being sold.

The winner of the ticket, which was purchased in Calgary, has not yet come forward to claim the prize.