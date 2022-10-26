26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in "complete disbelief" when he found out about the win.
Ryan MacGregor said he had to scan his ticket more than four times before he believed he won the $1 million prize in the Sept. 30 draw.
The 26-year-old, who works in sales, said this is his first major win and that he shared the news with his girlfriend first.
“It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me,” the Beamsville resident said. “I feel very blessed this happened to me. I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Main Street in Grimsby, the OLG said.
Last weekend, someone in Alberta won the $70-million jackpot. The jackpot came after a record-breaking 21 draws without a winning ticket being sold.
The winner of the ticket, which was purchased in Calgary, has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Group using radar to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists at historic Annapolis Royal graveyard
Ground-penetrating radar is being used to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists in Annapolis Royal, N.S.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
London
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
Missing girl last seen in downtown London
London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
-
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Windsor
-
Theft suspect allegedly flees from police twice, facing multiple charges
Two Windsor men are facing multiple charges after being arrested for a string of break-ins at businesses throughout the city.
-
Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen in Lakeshore after multiple-vehicle crash
Essex County OPP have closed westbound lanes of the Highway 401 after a multiple-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Barrie
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'
Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Ont. retiree checks $1 million winning lottery ticket two months before expiry date
A retired educator from Sutton, Ont., said she was overwhelmed to discover she had won $1 million with a lottery ticket that was just two months away from expiring.
-
How a cancer diagnosis inspired a Barrie woman's creepy doll business
An interior designer known for her murals and canvas work in Barrie's galleries has morphed into a Halloween artist.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
-
Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crow Chief
The Calgary Police Service has identified the 35-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba
Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Vancouver
-
Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
-
Beware of 'zombie debt,' local Better Business Bureau warns
With Halloween just days away, the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C. is warning locals to avoid getting tricked out of their money through so-called "zombie scams."
-
B.C. park on border with Washington state reopens after lengthy pandemic closure
One of British Columbia's last remaining COVID-19 closures has finally been lifted.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16
Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Wednesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.
-
1 charged in connection to 2021 vandalism at Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex
Police have charged a man in relation to the vandalism of a Ukrainian monument in north Edmonton.