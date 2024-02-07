81-year-old woman dead after car collision in Welland, Ont., police say

An 81-year-old woman died after a car collision in Welland, Ont. on Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police say.

It happened around noon in the area of Prince Charles Drive and Fitch Street.

Police said an 83-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Trax with an 81-year-old woman in the passenger seat. He was attempting to make a right turn onto Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man driving a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading north before colliding with the other vehicle. The Trax then struck a pole, police said.

The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the 55-year-old man suffered minor physical injuries from the collision.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 1008389.