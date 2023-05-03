8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont., school

An eight-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run outside a school in Burlington,Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Halton Regional Police say a 21-year-old man was later arrested for failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

The girl was struck in the parking lot between Burlington Central Secondary School and Central Public School at around 5:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said a local resident stopped in the driveway to drop off their 8-year-old-child for a school theatre event.

“As the child crossed the driveway towards the east entrance doors, they were struck by a white SUV, exiting the lot,” police said. “The SUV exited the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street.”

She was initially conscious and breathing when police and paramedics arrived, but her condition deteriorated, becoming critical.

The girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Meanwhile, with the help of witnesses who got the licence plate of the vehicle, police were able to locate the 21-year-old driver and take him into custody.

There was no immediate word about charges and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to speak with investigators.