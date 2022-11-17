79-year-old driver dies following car accident in east Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirm a senior died a couple of days after he rear ended a vehicle stopped in traffic.

On Tuesday night, a few minutes before 6:30 p.m., Toronto police were called down to respond to a personal injury collision on Don Mills Road north of O’Connor Drive in East York.

Police say a 2003 blue Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on Don Mills Road, approaching the intersection at O'Connor Drive, when the driver rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

The 79-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, and by Thursday, he was pronounced dead.

TPS’ Traffic Services is continuing with the investigation, and asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1800 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-416-222-TIPS (8477).