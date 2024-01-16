$70-million Lotto Max draw Tuesday night
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Tuesday’s big prize is an estimated $70 million, with an additional 10 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million apiece up for grabs.
“We are always excited when the Lotto Max jackpot hits $70 million, as are all our Lotto Max players! The last time the jackpot hit $70 million was last July,” OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti said in an email to CTV News Toronto.
For $5, players received three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to 49. Players must match all seven numbers to win the big prize, the OLG said.
There were 900,057 winners in last Friday’s draw, but no one had the matching numbers (05, 06, 07, 18, 22, 34, 36) to claim the top prize of $60 million, which has since grown to $70 million.
OLG’s last $70-million jackpot was won on July 25 and split between two tickets, one in western Canadian and one in BC, Bitonti said.
In August, a winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket went unclaimed, making it the biggest unclaimed lottery ticket in Canadian history.
"While we all dream of becoming a multi-millionaire, but don’t bring home the win on this draw, we need to remember that 100% of OLG profits are returned to the people of Ontario, so we all win in the end," Bitonti said.
Players can buy tickets at authorized OLG retailers or online until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
