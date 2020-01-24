TORONTO -- A neighbour who rushed to help a seven-year-old boy after he was struck by bullets inside a Hamilton home on Thursday night said the child kept asking him “if he was going to die.”

At around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Gordon Street, located in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the boy suffering from gunshots wounds. He was subsequently transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition has since stabilized.

Investigators told reporters at the scene that the victim, who was inside the residence at the time, was struck by gunfire that had come from outside the home.

The morning after the shooting, a neighbour, who identified himself only as Dan, said he was sitting at his computer when he heard two gunshots fired off nearby.

“I heard a raucous going on at the apartment building over on the corner, so I figured it was there and they said no, but on the way by I heard a woman in (house number) 16 yelling, not screaming, just yelling,” he said.

“On the way back (from the apartment building) I heard screaming in 16 so I walked up and walked through the front door and then her son was lying on the floor at the end of the hallway with two gunshots wounds – one to the lower left abdomen and one to the left hand.”

Dan said he wrapped the boy’s left hand up and applied pressure to his abdomen.

“He said it hurt and he couldn’t breathe. I sat him up a little bit and that was better and he just kept asking me if he was going to die.”

‘This is unacceptable’

On Thursday night, the city’s deputy police chief, Frank Bergen, said the child was Hamilton’s first shooting victim of the year.

“This is unacceptable,” he said. “This is a time when our community has to stop and understand what the proliferation of guns are doing in our community.”

In the wake of the shooting Friday morning, another neighbour, who identified himself as Justin, said the incident has left him and his family on edge.

“We’re terrified, we’ve got two young kids,” he said. “We want to move.”

Justin described the victim as “just a sweet little boy” who is friends with his children.

“He’s a cute little boy. It’s a little boy – nobody should have that done, but especially not a child.”

No description of any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by investigators thus far.

The investigation into the shooting of a 7-year-old boy in #HamOnt is still in the early stages. The child is in stable condition and police continue to interview witnesses. If you have any information, please call 905-546-3825 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 24, 2020

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.