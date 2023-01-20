7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps

A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.

Sally Lane, middle, Canadian mother of Jack Letts, stands on the steps of the Prime Minister’s office with supporters in Ottawa on May 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton