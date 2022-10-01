66-year-old man charged after 17-hour standoff at medical building in Mississauga, Ont.
A 66-year-old Calgary man has been charged after barricading himself inside a Mississauga medical building with several firearms for 17 hours on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
Police responded to a medical office building in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway, near Credit Valley Hospital, at around 7:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers were alerted to an individual who had several firearms and had barricaded himself in the building, police said.
“This individual presented a significant risk to public safety, as well as the safety of all responding officers, as this building is in immediate proximity to a major health care facility that provides critical care to the residents of Mississauga and beyond,” police wrote in a news release Saturday evening.
Police said a Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) attended the scene and helped all occupants safely exit the building.
The CNT maintained continuous contact with the barricaded individual in order to achieve a peaceful surrender, police said.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the incident was resolved and police said the individual was taken into custody, ending a 17-hour standoff.
No injuries were reported.
“Incidents such as this are extremely stressful and unpredictable. Every team member involved in this incident were determined to desescalate and resolve the interaction in a safe and professional manner, keeping everyone’s safety as their highest priority,” police wrote.
William Horodyski, a 66-year-old man from Calgary, is facing eight charges, including false alarm of fire, mischief, careless use of firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of forcible confinement and mischief lawful enjoyment.
Police have released images of the firearms that were collected at the scene.
Police added that this was an isolated incident and that there is no longer a risk to public safety.
“Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau will be working closely with the Calgary Police Service over the next number of weeks in an attempt to understand fully the nature of the incident, and the motives of the individual charged,” police wrote.
