Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel Regional Police say they are negotiating with the individual who has been “barricaded” near a Mississauga hospital since Friday morning.
At around 1:30 p.m., Peel police said they are in contact with the person, and confirmed the individual is alone.
Police say no injuries have been reported.
Shortly before 7:45 a.m., police notified the public via Twitter about “heavy police presence” in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway. Police appear to be near Credit Valley Hospital based on aerial footage from Chopper24.
Police say Credit Valley Road and Metcalfe Avenue from Eglinton Avenue are closed, as well as north and south Erin Mills Parkway from Eglinton Avenue.
Officers added it is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
In a follow-up tweet at around 10:30 a.m., police confirmed they are “dealing with a barricaded person.”
“Crisis Negotiators are present. We are asking that the public avoid the area,” the tweet reads.
Trillium Health Partners confirmed in a now deleted tweet there is an active police presence at 2300 Eglinton Ave. W., which is across the street from Credit Valley Hospital.
“We are working with Peel Regional Police for more information and will share more details as they become available,” the tweet read.
“At this time as a measure of safety, the surface parking area is closed off and patients, visitors and staff will not be able to enter or leave until the scene is clear.”
The health agency added cars that are already parked at the garage may leave, but no new vehicles are allowed in at this time.
Trillium Health said the Credit Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department is still running as normal, and ambulances are not being re-routed.
This is a developing news story.
