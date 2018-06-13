

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto soccer fans are buzzing from Wednesday’s announcement of a successful joint North American bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the excitement is just beginning. The 2018 games are set to kick off in Russia on Thursday morning.

Thirty-two teams are vying for the championship, with the final match scheduled for July 15.

To accommodate the nine-hour time difference between Moscow and Toronto, the province and the city will be allowing bars to extend their hours and begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m.

For those confident their morning drinking will not impair their work schedule, here are some of the most popular neutral bars that will be showing World Cup games:

Real Sports Bar and Grill (15 York Street)

The Football Factory (164 Bathurst Street

The Dock Ellis (1280 Dundas Street West)

Café Diplomatico (594 College Street)

Scallywag’s (11 St. Clair Avenue West)

For die-hard fans who plan to don jerseys, wrap themselves up in scarves, and paint their faces, there are a few bars in Toronto that will offer a packed room of screaming supporters.

Here are a few locations that have traditionally been fan hubs:

England fans: Any Duke pub in downtown Toronto, the Queen and Beaver at 35 Elm Street, or The Oxley at 121 Yorkville Avenue

Portugal fans: Euro Sports Bar and Grill at 252 Lansdowne Avenue, Bairrada Churrasqueira at 1000 College Street, or Don Quixote Restaurant at 1331 St. Clair Avenue West.

Denmark fans: Betty’s at 240 King Street East

Greece fans: Any bar in the Danforth or Café Frappe at 519 Danforth Avenue

Spain fans: Club Hispano at 3465 Dundas Street West

Brazil fans: Either Lula Lounge at 1585 Dundas Street West or Copacabana Brazillian Steakhouse at 230 Adelaide Street West

Mexico fans: La Mexicana at 838 Yonge Street or El Rincon at 653 St. Clair Avenue West

Columbia fans: Baro at 485 King Street West

Switzerland fans: The Rushton at 740 St. Clair Avenue West

France fans: Murphy’s Law at 1702 Queen Street East

Germany fans: WVRST at 609 King Street West

Australia fans: Tranzac Club at 292 Brunswick Avenue

Morocco fans: Morroco House at 876 Brown’s Line in Etobicoke

CTV and TSN will be broadcasting all 64 matches live across most digital platforms. Check your local listing for details.