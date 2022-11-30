Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
According to Tony Bitonti with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Richmond Hill, Ont.
There were also two second-prize tickets sold, each worth $121,440, Bitonti told CTV News Toronto. One was sold in Ottawa, and the other in North York.
No Maxmillion winners were announced in Ontario Wednesday.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 2 will be an estimated $15 million.
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
Montreal
Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.
StatCan data shows 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
London
Despite being dubbed a ‘spa for reptiles,’ Reptilia gets no clarity about exotic animal exemption
Like an anaconda, the committee’s debate was long and full of twists and turns.
-
London region under special weather statement
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
Thames Valley District School Board passes motion to rename two London, Ont. schools
Following a vote from the Thames Valley District School Board, a motion to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public School passed on Tuesday night.
Kitchener
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
Rural healthcare in the spotlight during coalition townhall
Rural southwest Ontario hospitals, particularly those which have borne the brunt of staff shortages and rotating closures, were in the spotlight during a town hall hosted by Ontario Health Coalition.
Northern Ontario
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
-
Ottawa
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
LIVE AT 11 A.M. | The Ottawa LRT inquiry report comes out today. Here's what to expect.
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry’s final report into the issues that plagued the launch of the $2.1 billion Confederation Line will be released today.
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
Windsor
Fuel spill from crash closes Kingsville-area road
North Talbot Road in Kingsville will be closed until around 10 a.m. for cleanup after a crash. OPP say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. and the road will closed between Road 7 east and Road 8 east.
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out
A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.
Barrie
Snow squall warning issued across region
Heavy snow is expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario boy bursts into tears after parents surprise him with first Raptors game
An Ontario boy burst into tears when his parents surprised him with his first tickets to a Toronto Raptors game on Saturday night.
-
Atlantic
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
Calgary
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
Winnipeg
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
-
Vancouver
Alleged 'Wolfpack-aligned drug traffickers' charged after B.C. anti-gang unit probe
An investigation into drug trafficking in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, allegedly linked to the so-called Wolfpack, has led to the laying of dozens of criminal charges and a significant seizure of illicit drugs.
Surrey council takes next steps in scrapping municipal force in favour of RCMP
Surrey's new mayor and council have taken the next step in their plan to scrap the Surrey Police Service and maintain the RCMP as the city's police force.
-
How did more than 2,000 tires end up on a remote B.C. island?
B.C. ocean cleanup workers who dismantled what they're calling "tire island" – sending more than 2,000 of the parts to be recycled – are trying to figure out how the tires got there, and why they seem to have been left there for decades.
Edmonton
