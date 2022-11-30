Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario

Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.

According to Tony Bitonti with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Richmond Hill, Ont.

There were also two second-prize tickets sold, each worth $121,440, Bitonti told CTV News Toronto. One was sold in Ottawa, and the other in North York.

No Maxmillion winners were announced in Ontario Wednesday.

The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 2 will be an estimated $15 million.