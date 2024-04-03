6 puppies found abandoned on side of road in York Region
A cage with six Husky-like puppies was found abandoned on the side of the road in York Region Tuesday and police are trying to figure out who left it there.
York Regional Police received an animal complaint in the area of Weston Road and 15th Sideroad in King Township just before 2:30 p.m. on April 2.
Officers went to the scene and were told that a passerby found six puppies in a wire cage at the side of the road.
The puppies did not appear to be in distress and had no visible injuries, police said.
Police did not say exactly what breed the puppies are, only that they appear to be similar to huskies.
“The puppies were taken into the care of Animal Services where they will be receiving the necessary care and attention,” police said in a news release.
They added that the puppies are not yet ready for adoption.
Police said the investigation is "ongoing" and they are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
