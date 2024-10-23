53-year-old woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A 53-year-old woman critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough last weekend has died.
Toronto police provided the update on Wednesday evening. They have not identified the victim.
The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard, west of Brimley Road.
Police said a 72-year-old man was driving a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue East in the middle lane when he struck the woman who was crossing the road at the time.
She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died four days later, police said.
Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Montreal
-
Man, 56, in critical condition after being hit by car in St-Michel
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Saint-Michel Wednesday evening.
-
Man accuses Montreal police of racial profiling after repeatedly being stopped while driving
Nigel Berkley and CRARR plan to file complaints with the police ethics commissioner and the human rights commission after Berkley was repeatedly stopped while driving his mother's car over four months.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
Ottawa
-
Fatal collision on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario leaves one dead, others injured
One person has died and others have been injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario, according to police.
-
'It is significant': Ottawa residents react to interest rate cut
Homeowners with a variable rate mortgage in Ottawa can expect to see some savings thanks to a significant rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
-
Zamboni driver in western Quebec arrested for impaired driving after rink incident
A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman guilty of second-degree murder in gruesome stabbing death
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
-
North Bay pharmacist warns others after fraudsters swapped his bank card, stole $1,500
It only took minutes for North Bay pharmacist Brian Chute to be out $1,500 after fraudsters deceptively swapped his bank card with another.
-
Kitchener
-
Bloodstain expert back on the stand at Erick Buhr's second-degree murder trial
Detective Robert Hofstetter examined Erb’s home after her death and came to several conclusions based on the blood stains he found there.
-
Psychologist says stabber could have experienced a psychotic break before UW attack
A psychologist who recently assessed Geovanny Villalba-Aleman believes he may have experienced a psychotic break before stabbing three people in a gender studies class at a University of Waterloo.
-
Removed from U.S. blacklist: Waterloo, Ont. tech company promises major changes, watchdogs remain hesitant
Things could be looking up for Waterloo, Ont.-based company and former tech darling Sandvine, after being removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List earlier this week.
London
-
Bush party shooting witness didn't call police immediately: 'I regret it'
Under tough cross-examination at the London courthouse on Wednesday, Rachel Johnson, 21, was asked a number of times why there was a delay in calling 911
-
Man survives after truck falls 270-feet down embankment
A 27-year-old man is miraculously alive after his pickup went over Hawk Cliff near Port Stanley. Fire fighters estimate that from the top to bottom of the embankment is around 270 feet.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
OPP have confirmed that a transport truck driver crashed into a historic home just southeast of London this morning.
Windsor
-
Emergency preparations well underway to meet heightened HAZMAT risk
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has been working to prepare for heightened HAZMAT risk ahead of relaxed restrictions around the transportation of some hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Windsor hospitals hold off on mask mandates as others reintroduce them
As hospitals elsewhere in Ontario reintroduce mask mandates due to rising respiratory illnesses, Windsor hospitals are taking a more measured approach.
-
NextStar looking to hire Windsorites at battery plant
Now that production is set to begin at Windsor’s battery plant, NextStar is looking for some employees to make that production happen.
Barrie
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Police continue efforts to solve Barrie woman's mysterious disappearance
Barrie police conducted a search on Wednesday of the last place Autumn Shaganash was seen in hopes of giving her family some answers to her mysterious disappearance.
-
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after collision in Barrie's south end
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
-
Tire falls off car, results in fatal Highway 1 crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 59-year-old man has died following a crash involving three vehicles that started after a tire fell off a car on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning in the RM of Tache.
-
Manitoba inmate arrested again after being released by mistake
A Manitoba inmate who was released from custody by mistake has been arrested, according to Winnipeg police.
Atlantic
-
-
-
Treasurer facing theft, fraud charges after funds went missing from N.S. premier’s riding
A volunteer treasurer is facing charges after funds went missing from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tow truck operator charged after allegedly failing to return vehicle to owner
An Edmonton tow truck operator has been charged after police say he refused to release a vehicle to its owner.
-
City of Edmonton facing cold reality to replace aging ice arenas
The City of Edmonton has a long road ahead to replace aging ice arenas as demand for ice time increases.
-
Alberta NDP leader encourages people to get vaccinated
The leader of Alberta's Official Opposition rolled up his sleeves for his COVID-19 and flu shots today, opting to receive them in front of media because he's concerned about vaccine uptake.
Calgary
-
Contentious housing development raises concerns over creosote, not density
A proposed inner-city apartment complex development by Anthem Properties is raising concerns for some residents of Hillhurst and West Hillhurst.
-
-
Semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over in Calgary leaving 17 cows dead: police
Speed was a possible factor in a Tuesday night rollover involving a semi-truck that left 17 cows dead. In a news release Wednesday, Calgary police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported rollover involving a semi-truck carrying 95 cattle.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal defends conduct, disagrees with commissioners report
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal is defending his conduct and disagreeing with a recent report from the Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – which found he broke rules that prohibit MLAs from being involved with government contracts.
-
Serious collision closes Highway 6 north of Regina: RCMP
Southey RCMP say drivers should expect delays on Highway 6 Wednesday night after a serious crash.
-
Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list
Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Moe, Beck focusing on key constituencies in final days of Sask. election campaign
The race to form government is heating up ahead of the provincial election on Monday. Both the Saskatchewan NDP and the Saskatchewan Party feel they have the momentum as each leader has been focusing on different areas of the province as the campaign trail nears its end.
-
-
Saskatoon mayoral hopefuls outline business plans
The Saskatoon civic election is drawing closer, with mayoral candidates outlining their visions to keep the city competitive and attract businesses.
Vancouver
-
'His friends buried him': Mounties discover truth about dead officer
Legend has it that on a dark evening in 1988, friends of Supt. Joe Atherton quietly buried his body on the site of the old provincial RCMP headquarters in Vancouver.
-
Hundreds of ICBC claims for water-damaged vehicles after atmospheric river slams South Coast
Since the record-breaking atmospheric river hit Metro Vancouver last Friday, 266 drivers have filed ICBC claims for water damage to their vehicles. In some places, flood water was so deep, cars floated away with the drivers still inside, and the engine running.
-
West Vancouver residents frustrated with district's response to storm
Brittany La Torre and her husband Marc moved into their West Vancouver home just six months ago, but after last weekend's storm brought a torrent of muddy water and debris into their basement, knocking out power, they're not sure whether they'll be living in it six months from now.
Vancouver Island
-
Use of force by B.C. RCMP officers raises 'concern' but won't lead to criminal charges
Two B.C. RCMP officers won’t face criminal charges for their use for force that left a man who had been arrested for public intoxication with a concussion, a torn shoulder and a chunk of his hair missing – but they could face professional discipline.
-
Saanich plans safety improvements to intersections and troubled corridors
When 16-year-old Kaydence Bourque was struck and killed in a crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich in 2021, the community was shaken to the core.
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.