    • 5 charged in connection with human trafficking ring in the Greater Toronto Area

    Five people are facing multiple charges for their alleged participation in a human trafficking ring operating in the Greater Toronto Area. (Halton Regional Police Service) Five people are facing multiple charges for their alleged participation in a human trafficking ring operating in the Greater Toronto Area. (Halton Regional Police Service)
    Five people are facing multiple charges for their alleged participation in a human trafficking ring operating in the Greater Toronto Area. 

    Halton Regional Police allege from September 2019 to September 2024, the accused coerced, deceived, manipulated, and used physical violence and psychological harm to "maintain control, direction of influence over the victims." Officers did not specify how many victims were involved.

    Following a five-month joint investigation with various services across the GTA, police identified five suspects and conducted five search warrants on Tuesday at various homes in Brampton and Toronto.

    As a result, police arrested five suspects and seized a "large sum of cash," a loaded firearm with ammunition and a prohibited magazine, a vehicle and victim identifying documents.

    The suspects range in age from 25 to 35, and come from Brampton, Mississauga, Shelburne, Ont., and Courtice, Ont.

    Prince Munroe, a.k.a. "Casino Barnes," Sabrina Leite-Moniz, a.k.a. "Lady SB," and Jamie Munroe each face a litany of charges, including trafficking in persons, knowingly advertising sexual services, and assault, among others. Jonathan Bennett and Shuwayne Mitchell face one count each of procuring—exercise control. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who has been victimized or has information about the investigation to contact them at 905-825-4747, ext. 4973, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

