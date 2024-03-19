TORONTO
Toronto

    • 49-year-old man dies in collision with tractor-trailer near Peterborough

    A 49-year-old man died following a collision with a tractor-trailer east of Peterborough, Ont. on Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    It happened at around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 7 and David Fife Line in the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

    Police said the 49-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

    Highway 7 was closed in both directions as emergency crews dealt with the collision scene, clearing at around 4:30 p.m.

    OPP reminds drivers that any snow can lead to slick road conditions and slow down when the roads are slippery.

