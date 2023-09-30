48-year-old man charged in stabbing at Toronto park
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a park in Etobicoke that left another man injured on Friday night.
The incident occurred in the area of Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just before 10 p.m.
Toronto police said two men in the park got into a verbal fight, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.
At some point, one of them pulled out an edged weapon and stabbed the other multiple times.
The suspect shortly fled the park on foot. When officers arrived, they located the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, police announced that they had apprehended the suspect, 48-year-old Byron Alvarez. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
