Toronto

    • 48-year-old man charged in stabbing at Toronto park

    Police tape is scene at a park in Etobicoke following a stabbing. Police tape is scene at a park in Etobicoke following a stabbing.

    A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a park in Etobicoke that left another man injured on Friday night.

    The incident occurred in the area of Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just before 10 p.m.

    Toronto police said two men in the park got into a verbal fight, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

    At some point, one of them pulled out an edged weapon and stabbed the other multiple times.

    The suspect shortly fled the park on foot. When officers arrived, they located the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

    He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    On Saturday, police announced that they had apprehended the suspect, 48-year-old Byron Alvarez. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

    Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News