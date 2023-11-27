4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm

Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.

The collision took place between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Police have previously said that four teenagers between the age of 15 and 17 were inside the Mercedes at the time. The teens, who were from North York and Richmond Hill, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville was driving the Ford SUV. She was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

On Monday, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto confirmed to CTV News that four of the victims are citizens of China. At this time, it remains unconfirmed which four.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.