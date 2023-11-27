TORONTO
Toronto

    • 4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm

    Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.

    The collision took place between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m.

    Police have previously said that four teenagers between the age of 15 and 17 were inside the Mercedes at the time. The teens, who were from North York and Richmond Hill, were pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville was driving the Ford SUV. She was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

    On Monday, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto confirmed to CTV News that four of the victims are citizens of China. At this time, it remains unconfirmed which four.

    Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fourth victim confirmed dead in Winnipeg shooting

    Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News