4 suspects wanted after stabbing death of teen dropped off at GTA hospital

Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenage boy was dropped off at a hospital in York Region and died a short time later.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 8 at about 6 a.m. they were called to a local hospital after a boy, whom they believe was involved in a vehicle theft in Richmond Hill, arrived suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators said that the victim was accompanied by two other males, one of whom left immediately after dropping him off.

The teen was pronounced dead a short time later. He has since been identified by police as a 16- year-old boy from Montreal.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for a 27-year-old Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone, of Mississauga. She is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with this incident.

Police are also working to identify a man, who is also wanted in connection with this homicide. Police have not released any descriptive details.

They are also appealing to the public for help to locate a suspect vehicle, a white 2013 Mercedes C300 with black tinted windows and the Quebec licence plate X25SWG.

An image of a suspect vehicle, a white 2013 Mercedes C300 with black tinted windows and the Quebec licence plate X25SWG, that is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill. (YRP photo)

Investigators said they have determined that the individuals involved are part of a larger auto theft ring and have issued warrants for two additional suspects who are wanted in connection with this fatal stabbing.

They are 31-year-old Lensly Francois, of St. Hubert, Que., and 26-year-old William Gallant, of Quebec City, Que. Both men are wanted for theft of motor vehicle over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and breach of probation.

This investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone who has not yet spoken to them to come forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.