TORONTO -- A 35-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair on Wednesday night.

Toronto police were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds, Insp. Mandeep Mann said.

Mann said the man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Mann said two men wearing dark clothing were seen getting into a dark-coloured vehicle and headed south on Winona Drive.

"The investigation is at its infancy so, I have limited information at this point in regards to suspects," Mann said.

He is appealing for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.