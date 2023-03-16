3 suspects sought in alleged downtown Toronto home renovation scam

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who allegedly convinced a homeowner their roof needed repairs before demanding cash.

Police said an unknown man knocked on the door of a residence in the area of Henry and Baldwin streets on March 10.

He allegedly told the homeowner that he was a home renovator and the owner’s roof needed repairs. After demanding to be let inside, the man, along with two other men, entered the home, police said in a media release issued Thursday.

Shortly after, the three men allegedly advised the homeowner the roof needed immediate repairs due to a water leak.

Police said the three men demanded a cash payment and told the homeowner that they would not leave until they were paid.

The homeowner gave in and provided payment and the three men left with the promise to return to complete the repairs, police said.

Police said the suspects did not return and were seen in the area knocking on the doors of other residences.

On Thursday, police released photos of the three suspects. One of the suspects is between 40 to 50-years-old with a large build and last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a black vest said police.

Police said the remaining suspects are between 25 and 35-years-old with a thin and medium build. One was last seen wearing a dark jacket and a neon safety vest while the other was wearing a dark clothing and a neon safety vest and carrying a red and black tool bag.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.