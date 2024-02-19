3 suspects charged, 1 outstanding following armed home invasion in Oshawa

Three suspects, including one 16-year-old, are facing charges, and one suspect remains outstanding following an armed home invasion in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend.

Durham police said it happened Saturday night, at around 9:45 p.m., in the area of Southgate Drive and Townline Road South.

Several suspects allegedly forced their way into the home and threatened the homeowner with a firearm.

Police said a physical altercation ensued and the victim was hit with a baseball bat.

The suspects tried to flee the area, but one of them was arrested at the house. Police then arrested the remaining two suspects a short distance away from the home.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Marc Nicholas, 40, Bradley Edmiston, 38, and a 16-year-old boy are facing numerous charges, including, but not limited to, assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and mischief under $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1617, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.