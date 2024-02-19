TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 suspects charged, 1 outstanding following armed home invasion in Oshawa

    Durham Police
    Share

    Three suspects, including one 16-year-old, are facing charges, and one suspect remains outstanding following an armed home invasion in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend.

    Durham police said it happened Saturday night, at around 9:45 p.m., in the area of Southgate Drive and Townline Road South.

    Several suspects allegedly forced their way into the home and threatened the homeowner with a firearm.

    Police said a physical altercation ensued and the victim was hit with a baseball bat.

    The suspects tried to flee the area, but one of them was arrested at the house. Police then arrested the remaining two suspects a short distance away from the home.

    Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Marc Nicholas, 40, Bradley Edmiston, 38, and a 16-year-old boy are facing numerous charges, including, but not limited to, assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and mischief under $5,000.

    The charges have not been tested in court. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1617, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News