3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto

Three people are in hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the mall, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Paramedics say one victim, an adult male, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. The other was taken to a local hospital, also in serious condition.

A third shooting victim made their own way to a local hospital, police say, however the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are on scene investigating. No suspect information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.