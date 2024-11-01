TORONTO
Toronto

3 people injured in Brampton stabbing

Peel police respond to a stabbing in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Brisdale Drive in Brampton Thursday October 31, 2024. Peel police respond to a stabbing in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Brisdale Drive in Brampton Thursday October 31, 2024.
Two people were taken to hospital following a triple stabbing in Brampton late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Brisdale Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a stabbing

They said they transported two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was assessed at the scene for minor injuries and did not have to go to hospital.

Paramedics said they attended multiple locations in the area.

Peel police did not immediately provide any details on the incident.

