3 people charged after allegedly impersonating homeowners to sell Toronto property

Three people have been charged after allegedly impersonating the owners of a Toronto home and selling it while they were out of the country.

According to police, two men and a woman were intercepted a York Region bank on Jan. 26 trying to retrieve the money they allegedly made after fraudulently selling the property in January.

On Thursday, the suspects allegedly went to the unnamed bank when they were approached by police.

Toronto police, along with York police, arrested the two men and woman.

Forty-one-year-old Xue Wang faces various charges, including, but not limited to, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and utter forged documents.

Xing Yu Lin and Ling Pan, both 22-year-olds from Toronto, have been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.