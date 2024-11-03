3 people arrested after incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
In a statement posted on social media Sunday afternoon, police said they were aware of the protest taking place in the northeast end of the city.
“While we respect the individual rights to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement reads.
“As such, we are asking for the cooperation of the public to engage and facilitate in a peaceful and lawful protest.”
Peel Regional Police officers are standing outside of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
The statement was in response to videos circulating on social media showing people being attacked outside the Hindu Sabha Temple during a protest where Khalistan flags are seen being waved.
In the video, some individuals are struck with flags and sticks.
The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga, police said.
In a written statement, which was posted on social media, police confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with incidents that occurred at the demonstrations.
“Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau,” Peel Regional Police wrote.
“We appreciate the cooperation of those who have remained peaceful and reassure the public as we continue to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”
Dozens of officers were seen standing outside the temple on Sunday afternoon.
The group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters had been protesting the presence of Indian consulate officials undertaking an announced visit to provide administrative services such as helping seniors access pensions.
Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah also posted a statement on social media, saying violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated.
“We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged,” the chief wrote.
The incident comes amid the ongoing tension between the Canadian and Indian governments. Ottawa has accused India’s home minister as the person behind the targeting of Sikh separatists in the country.
The Indian government has vehemently rejected the accusation.
Speaking to CP24 Sunday night, Mayor Patrick Brown acknowledged the ongoing spat between India and Canada but said violence at a place of worship is never permissible.
“I understand that we have the right to protest in Canada, but no one should feel intimidated. No one should feel unsafe at their place of worship. And what happened today was completely unacceptable,” Brown said.
“I, for one, condemn any violence like this. It’s wrong.”
The mayor said there should be adequate security and police protection to ensure that places of worship are safe.
“I hope that those responsible are held fully accountable. And I think that will be a chilling effect for those that want to copycat this incident. There are limits to the right to protest,” Brown said.
“It does not include violence. It does not include intimidation. And hopefully, today’s unfortunate events can set the tone for what’s permissible in Canada.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in an online post that the violence at the temple was “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.”
“No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship,” he added and thanked the police for their quick response.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident “unacceptable.”
“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke out against the violence.
“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today,” Poilievre posted in a message online. “All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”
“Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace,” Singh said in his a social media post. “Violence anywhere is wrong. I join community leaders in calling for peace.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Murray Sinclair, Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
India's Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a 'deliberate attack' on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying on Monday that he expected the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.
Frustration over Mideast war in America's largest Arab-majority city may push some away from Democrats
As an ongoing part of Omar on the Road: America Decides 2024, CTV National News visited the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus to talk to Arab-American students about why they’re feeling left out of the Democrats’ tent.
Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
3 people arrested after incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say three people are in custody as they continue to investigate an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
'Changed my life': This Canadian woman was struggling with multiple chronic health problems. A diabetes program changed everything
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
Police arrest Netanyahu aide as opponents accuse him of leaking intelligence to thwart Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal
Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media.
Ikea will pay 6 million euros to East German prisoners forced to build their furniture in landmark move
Furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) towards a government fund compensating victims of forced labour under Germany's communist dictatorship, in a move campaigners hope will pressure other companies to follow.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal will see another midweek warm-up in the 20s…in November
After breaking two weather records in late October, Montreal will be getting more summerlike temperatures this week.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents gather to oppose proposed 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
-
Ottawa Airport names new president and CEO
Susan Margles will be the new president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport. Succeeding Mark Laroche.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Kitchener
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Fatal collision investigation closes Guelph/Eramosa road
Police say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
-
Collaboration between Ministry of Finance and OPP results in seizure of over 180,000 unmarked cigarettes
Over 180,000 unmarked cigarettes were seized during traffic stops in the County of Brant and Haldimand County.
London
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Knights post sixth straight win
The Kights defeated Owen Sound Sunday afternoon for a sixth straight win,
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway on Baseline Road
Windsor police have closed a section of Baseline Road for an active investigation.
-
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election night with fellow Americans.
-
RIDE program leads to charges for Windsor driver
A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after getting stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program over the weekend.
Barrie
-
School bus struck moments before passenger drop-off
A school bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Small town Innisfil has big city problems
Crime Prevention Week in Innisfil focuses on gangs, trafficking and social media.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murray Sinclair, Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Atlantic
-
Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
-
New Brunswick inmate captured after Saint John jail escape through fence: police
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'Canada is watching': New northern Alberta police service trying to lead by example
Grande Prairie in northern Alberta is making the switch from RCMP to a new municipal police service. This is how it's going.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's on the way, but it probably won't last long
The Edmonton region got hit with some light snow early Saturday and we're in for another shot of snow tonight/early Tuesday morning.
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Calgary
-
Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warnings issued for southeastern Alberta as an intense system moves in
A number of weather warnings and advisories were issued across British Columbia early Monday associated with a strong low pressure system that entered the province over the weekend.
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
-
'Our right to be here': Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly continues
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
-
Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Vancouver
-
Looming B.C. port strike threatens billions in trade
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
-
The hallways look the same and where are the bathrooms, say B.C.'s newly elected MLAs
A record number of first-time provincial politicians are about to descend on British Columbia's legislature, looking to make positive contributions for the province and trying to find the washrooms in the 127-year-old building.
-
New podcast for students offers tips and advice on applying for higher education
Application season is officially open for universities.
Vancouver Island
-
Looming B.C. port strike threatens billions in trade
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
-
The hallways look the same and where are the bathrooms, say B.C.'s newly elected MLAs
A record number of first-time provincial politicians are about to descend on British Columbia's legislature, looking to make positive contributions for the province and trying to find the washrooms in the 127-year-old building.
-
1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.