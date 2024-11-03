3 people arrested after incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.

In a statement posted on social media Sunday afternoon, police said they were aware of the protest taking place in the northeast end of the city.

“While we respect the individual rights to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement reads.

“As such, we are asking for the cooperation of the public to engage and facilitate in a peaceful and lawful protest.”

Peel Regional Police officers are standing outside of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The statement was in response to videos circulating on social media showing people being attacked outside the Hindu Sabha Temple during a protest where Khalistan flags are seen being waved.

In the video, some individuals are struck with flags and sticks.

The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga, police said.

In a written statement, which was posted on social media, police confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with incidents that occurred at the demonstrations.

“Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau,” Peel Regional Police wrote.

“We appreciate the cooperation of those who have remained peaceful and reassure the public as we continue to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Dozens of officers were seen standing outside the temple on Sunday afternoon.

The group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters had been protesting the presence of Indian consulate officials undertaking an announced visit to provide administrative services such as helping seniors access pensions.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah also posted a statement on social media, saying violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated.

“We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged,” the chief wrote.

The incident comes amid the ongoing tension between the Canadian and Indian governments. Ottawa has accused India’s home minister as the person behind the targeting of Sikh separatists in the country.

The Indian government has vehemently rejected the accusation.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday night, Mayor Patrick Brown acknowledged the ongoing spat between India and Canada but said violence at a place of worship is never permissible.

“I understand that we have the right to protest in Canada, but no one should feel intimidated. No one should feel unsafe at their place of worship. And what happened today was completely unacceptable,” Brown said.

“I, for one, condemn any violence like this. It’s wrong.”

The mayor said there should be adequate security and police protection to ensure that places of worship are safe.

“I hope that those responsible are held fully accountable. And I think that will be a chilling effect for those that want to copycat this incident. There are limits to the right to protest,” Brown said.

“It does not include violence. It does not include intimidation. And hopefully, today’s unfortunate events can set the tone for what’s permissible in Canada.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in an online post that the violence at the temple was “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.”

“No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship,” he added and thanked the police for their quick response.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident “unacceptable.”

“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke out against the violence.

“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today,” Poilievre posted in a message online. “All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”

“Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace,” Singh said in his a social media post. “Violence anywhere is wrong. I join community leaders in calling for peace.”

With files from The Canadian Press