3 pedestrians struck on Sunday in Scarborough, 2 seriously injured

Three pedestrians were injured, two seriously, in separate collisions in Scarborough on Sunday night.

The first collision happened around 5 p.m. in the Malvern area, near Morningside and Milner avenues.

The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

About 30 minutes later, another female was taken to the hospital after being struck by the driver in the Agincourt area, near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road.

Her injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

Around 9:30 p.m., a third pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a motorist injured after in the L’Amoreaux neighbourhood, near Pharmacy and Finch avenues.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In all cases, the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Roads in the immediate areas were temporarily impacted as police investigated.

More to come...