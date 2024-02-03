3 injured after driver crashes vehicle into a tree in Scarborough on Saturday night

Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after the driver of a BMW crashed into a tree in Scarborough.

The collision happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Nelson Street and Amarillo Drive, just east of Bellamy Road North.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. A third patient was assessed at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

Police said that the vehicle’s driver along with a passenger were transported via emergency run.

Toronto Fire Service also attended the scene.

Bellamy is currently closed between Nelson Street and Amarillo Drive as police investigate.

More to come. This is a developing story.