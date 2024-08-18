3 in custody after driver collides with TTC streetcar, vehicle in Regent Park: police

Three people are in now custody following a hit-and-run crash involving a TTC streetcar and another vehicle late Sunday afternoon in Toronto's Regent Park area, say police.

The collision happened near Gerrard and Parliament streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a driver crashed into a TTC streetcar before hitting another vehicle head on.

They initially said that four occupants of that vehicle then fled the scene on foot, however police are now indicating that three people are in custody and they don't believe that anyone is outstanding.

Investigators did not have any immediate information about any injuries.

Paramedics, meanwhile, told CTV News Toronto that they assessed at least one person at the scene, however could not provide any details about their condition.

Toronto police later told CP24 that there was no pursuit prior to the collision and that Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is not investigating.