TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.

    The two incidents occurred less than a kilometre apart on Silverstone Drive and within 15 minutes of each other.

    Around 12:17 p.m., near Silverstone Drive and Finch Avenue West, an officer tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle.

    Police said the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle rammed into the officer’s car and fled.

    The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Police said the injured officer was assessed at the scene.

    Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle, which police said was significantly damaged, had not been found.

    A few minutes later, just after 12:30 p.m., officers in the Silverstone Drive and Albion Road area spotted a vehicle with alleged stolen plates and attempted to stop it.

    Police said the occupants tried to evade the officers and later ran away after ditching the vehicle.

    Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and two people, a man and a woman, were subsequently taken into custody, police said. There is no word on charges.

    Two officers suffered minor injuries during the pursuit but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

    A Toronto police spokesperson said officers are investigating the two incidents separately.

    With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News