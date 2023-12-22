2nd suspect charged in Scarborough carjacking allegedly carried out by group of masked men
A second suspect has been charged as part of an investigation into a carjacking allegedly carried out by a group of masked men in Scarborough earlier this month.
Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Dec. 15 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road. A man was driving his car when it got rear-ended by another vehicle. When the man pulled over, police say four masked men exited their vehicle and approached him.
One of the masked men then allegedly forced the victim's door open, demanded his car and assaulted him.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police say the victim was physically removed from his vehicle and robbed of his items. They did not disclose what was stolen.
Two of the masked men drove off in the victim's car while the other two took off in their own vehicle, they said.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.
The Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) took over the investigation and, at about 3:30 p.m. that day, found both vehicles in Brampton. A "high-risk takedown" ensued in which one of the vehicles sped away, and the driver of the other was arrested after attempting to flee on foot, police said.
Whitby, Ont. resident Marsih Mohamed, 24, was charged with several offences, including, but not limited to, robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
On Friday, Toronto police provided an update, stating that members of the PCJTF had attended an address in Mississauga earlier in the day. Officers commenced surveillance and observed the suspect leaving the address, they said.
As a result, Mississauga resident Mehkash Sohal, 21, was charged with one count each of robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The charges against both accused have yet to be tested in court.
Sohal made his first court appearance in Toronto today.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October, the finance department said in its monthly fiscal monitor.
Montreal
-
Draft proposal on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union
The FSE says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
CF Montreal feels the Messi effect as season ticket sales surge for May 11
Messi Day (May 11) will be the first time fans north of the border will get to see 36-year-old Lionel Messi when Inter Miami comes to town to play CF Montreal and the local MLS franchise is getting swamped with inquiries for tickets.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
Fewer donations leads to job loss at local United Way
It’s panic time at the United Way of Bruce-Grey. Donations are down, and program cuts could be on the table for next year.
-
London library services slowly returning after cyberattack
Officials at the London Public Library said they are slowly recovering from a cyberattack.
Kitchener
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads
Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
14 catalytic converters stolen over the weekend
Police are looking for the person, or people, who stole 14 catalytic converters from businesses in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
Homicide investigation after victim, 98, dies in northern Ont. LTC home
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Chores dispute with mom lands Brockville, Ont. man in hot water
A mother-son dispute over household duties has led to a Brockville, Ont. man being arrested on charges of assault.
-
POP QUIZ
POP QUIZ Test your local news knowledge with CTV News Ottawa's 2023 pop quiz roundup!
CTVNewsOttawa.ca has compiled 100 of our favourite questions from our weekly pop quizzes and added a few others that we think will test your knowledge of the biggest moments in local news this year. Think you have what it takes?
Windsor
-
Wheatley no longer stuck in time
For more than two years, a melted Subway sign was a reminder to business owners like Tracey Declerk of the explosion that shook the foundation of the town of Wheatley in August of 2021.
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
-
CBSA seizes US$16,080 at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a large amount of money at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Simcoe County forecast includes freezing rain and record highs for the holidays
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, noting patchy freezing rain is possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Suspects in attempted theft in Orillia busted with homemade cardboard licence plates
Three men accused of trying to steal electronic devices from an Orillia business and fleeing in a vehicle with licence plates made out of cardboard face charges.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
From anger to generosity: N.B. man tells of lessons learned after his car is stolen
A New Brunswick musician whose vehicle was stolen and damaged has channelled his anger at the theft toward charitable giving.
Calgary
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
The Nutcracker welcomes Calgary's newest residents
It's a timeless holiday classic in Canada, but not everyone has had the chance to take in The Nutcracker ballet at the Jubilee Auditorium. Alberta Ballet changed that on Thursday night.
-
Woman arrested and charged after mail truck stolen from Olds, Alta.
A woman from Olds is facing a number of charges after police say she was caught stealing a mail truck right out from under the nose of a Canada Post employee.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash appealing his sentence
A Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month in a fatal impaired driving crash is now appealing his sentence.
-
Manitoba premier wants to turn derelict buildings into new social housing
The Manitoba government is looking at ways to turn derelict buildings into new housing.
Vancouver
-
Target of gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., has died, police say
The man targeted in what authorities described as a gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., last week has died in hospital.
-
Holiday delays on BC Ferries vessels each caused by 1 sick worker
Holiday travel started with a hiccup for hundreds of BC Ferries passengers on Friday after two vessels were unexpectedly held at dock – each due to a single staff member being sick.
-
Health authorities warn of rise in strep infections among B.C. children
Health authorities in British Columbia are warning the public about higher levels of strep bacterial infections among children.
Edmonton
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Teen in stolen car pointed gun at police officer: EPS
A 16-year-old boy is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer from inside a stolen car.
-
Truck smashes into St. Albert home
Emergency crews were called to a St. Albert home after it was struck by a pickup on Friday afternoon.