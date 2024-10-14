$250,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Bowmanville Airbnb, 4 suspects charged: police

Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.

Durham police said officers responded to a call for a theft near Cove and West Beach roads at around noon on Oct. 11.

It’s alleged that three males and one female reserved an Airbnb at a property in the area the night prior. When the suspects left and the owner returned, they found that over $250,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

Officers searched the area, police said, and located the suspects, all of whom were taken into custody. The suspects were allegedly in possession of the stolen jewelry at the time of their arrest, police said.

Nicole Bobbi Herdsman, 35, of no fixed address; Marc Dominique Nicholas, 41, of Clarington; Roderick Richard Ayre, 37, of Oshawa; and John Weir, 38, of Clarington, were all charged with possession of property obtained by crime and theft over $5,000.

Herdsman and Weir were also separately charged with possession of cocaine. Both suspects, as well as Nicholas, were released on an undertaking. Ayre was held for a bail hearing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged theft to contact Const. Torti or Const. Hoevenaars of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2982 or 2458 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.