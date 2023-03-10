24-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with back-to-back bank robberies

A 24-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with two back-to-back daylight bank robberies Thursday.

The Toronto Police Service said that officers first responded to a holdup call at a TD Bank location near Bloor and Bathurst streets in Mirvish Village Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, the service said officers responded to a second holdup call at a CIBC financial institution in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

Investigators allege that, in both incidents, the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller while wearing a mask and gloves.

Then, the suspect allegedly handed a note to the teller demanding cash and indicating he was armed with a gun.

The suspect then took the cash and fled the area, police said.

While the man attempted to flee the second bank, responding officers, along with the assistance of police dog services, were able to locate the man and place him in custody.

At the time of the arrest, officers said they recovered a quantity of stolen cash. Investigators did not say a firearm was found.

As a result, Toronto resident Nathan Jawan White, 24, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of obstructing a police officer.

The charges have not been proven in court.

White is set to make a court appearance on Friday at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall in Toronto.