    • 23-year-old driver in single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 410 dies: OPP

    Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 410 off-ramp in Mississauga on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 410 off-ramp in Mississauga on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
    The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga yesterday has died, provincial police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on the highway’s southbound off-ramp to Highway 401 just after 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

    In a news release issued Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the vehicle was on the ramp when it rolled into a ditch. Multiple citizens assisted officers in removing the driver from the vehicle and life-saving measures were attempted, police said.

    The driver, a 23-year-old Brampton man, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

    Police said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Road closures in the area were in effect for approximately three hours for an investigation, but have since reopened.

