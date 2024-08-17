TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crash on highway in Mississauga leaves man in critical condition

    Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 410 off-ramp in Mississauga on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 410 off-ramp in Mississauga on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
    A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash on a highway ramp in Mississauga Saturday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the Highway 410 southbound off-ramp to Highway 401 after 6 p.m. for a collision.

    Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle rolled over into a ditch.

    The driver, a 23-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, police said. Peel paramedics told CP24 that the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    The ramp was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

