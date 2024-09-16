TORONTO
    • 21-year-old man dead after 'interaction' with police in Toronto

    A 21-year-old man is dead after an “interaction” with police officers early Monday morning, police say.

    York Regional Police (YRP) told CP24 that officers were executing a search warrant in the area of Evans Avenue and Sherway Gardens Road at approximately 5 a.m.

    At that time, police said, officers had an interaction with “a male party.”

    “As a result of that interaction, a 21-year-old male from Toronto suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced deceased,” police said.

    While the cause of death is unclear at this time, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they were called to the area for a "fall."

    Police said Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the incident.

    The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.

