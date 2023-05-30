21 deaths now linked to Kenneth Law's lethal products
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
The number of deaths connected to the products sold by a Mississauga, Ont. man charged with aiding and abetting suicide continues to climb, hitting at least 21 people, according to tracking by CTV News.
Multiple police forces in the United Kingdom have said they have received names of the people who ordered packages from local former chef Kenneth Law that may have contained lethal but legal sodium nitrite and found some still alive — but others had died, the forces said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“In London we have traced a number of people who are safe and well having purchased this substance from the suspect. They are being referred to local support services,” London’s Metropolitan Police told CTV News in a statement.
“There has however been a number of individuals identified as having received the substance and who have since died,” the statement continued, adding that the causes of death are “unexpected” as the agency works with the coroner in that city.
Also, Avon and Somerset Police, located near Bristol, told CTV News they have also recorded a death in the list provided to them.
“We had nine names provided to us, one of whom has sadly died,” wrote Ellie Young, that police force’s communications officer.
Also among the dead, according to British media, a 29-year-old man named Tom Windsor of Plymouth, who died on July 10, 2021.
A coroner’s inquest heard Windsor ordered a substance from abroad, called for an ambulance after taking a toxic substance, but died on the phone before paramedics arrived.
The death was dealt with as a suicide and Windsor's family and friends are raising money in support of young men's mental health.
A few months later, second-year university student Tom Parfett was found next to a note and a package of sodium nitrite with the logo of Imtime Cuisine, one of the companies that police in Canada have linked to Law.
A package of sodium nitrite sold on one by one of various businesses in connection with Peel's investigation. (Peel Regional Police)
Sodium nitrite is used to cure meats, but in large concentrations can be lethal, starving the body of its ability to transport oxygen to tissues.
A surveillance image obtained by CTV News shows Parfett using a self-check-in machine at a hotel near London on Oct. 26, 2021. That was the last time anyone saw him alive. Two days later, panicked cleaning staff called for police and an ambulance.
“We checked his pulse, there’s no pulse, he’s as white as a ghost,” says one of the staff members, according to a recording of the emergency call obtained by CTV News.
A police report says the product was ordered through online retailer Amazon. CTV News has reached out to the tech giant, but did not receive a response.
That report shows that an officer reached out to Imtime Cuisine through email, but the company never wrote back.
On Friday, Parfett’s father, David, said he wishes that British police had made connections between the cases sooner because he believes it might have saved lives.
“My overriding emotion at that time was one of regret. I’ve raised a complaint with investigating police about this,” he said, adding that he believes prosecuting Law is only one part of a response he says should include restricting dangerous products and access to websites that promote them to vulnerable people for suicide.
Tom Parfett is seen checking into hotel near London on Oct. 26, 2021 before he was found dead in his room by cleaning staff.
In Canada, Law was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting suicide in Mississauga this year. Peel Police have said he sent 1,200 packages that may have included sodium nitrite to over 40 countries. Police across the world have followed the packages to their destinations.
Some police agencies have acknowledged they are reviewing deaths, and CTV News has also been in touch with family members who have shown evidence of a connection to Law, often through packaging or through records of orders.
All of that adds up to at least 21 deaths CTV News is tracking: in the U.K., the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Italy. Many of them are in their 20s. The youngest is 17-year-old Anthony Jones from Michigan.
Law is charged only in connection with two deaths in Mississauga and has not been charged in connection with any of these other deaths.
CTV News has linked 21 fatalities to sodium nitrite, a product sold by Mississauga, Ont. man Kenneth law who is charged in at least two deaths.
Also on Tuesday, Law appeared at a Brampton courtroom by video. He has retained a lawyer and preparations are under way for a special bail hearing.
Law has pleaded not guilty to charges in Canada and has said he is not responsible for what people do with his products. He is innocent until proven guilty.
Kenneth Law appears in court in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in an artist's sketch. Law, accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm, has had his bail hearing put over until next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Human rights activist confirmed to be held in Chinese detention centre: family in Canada
Chinese authorities have confirmed that human rights activist Dong Guangping has been held in a Chinese detention centre since October of last year, according to the man's family in Canada.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Funding cuts put Quebec summer camps in jeopardy this year: ACQ
Some Quebec children may not be able to participate in summer camps this year because of funding cuts to a federal program, says the Quebec Camps Association (ACQ). Almost all summer camps have waitlists because they need more funds to hire more staff, it said Tuesday.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday. Raymond Theberge said it's an ongoing struggle that has gotten worse in the last decade, especially as people begin travelling again.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
A sweet success: 11-year-old boy’s cotton candy business takes off in Grand Bend, Ont.
Fin Pearson-Ross is becoming known for his cotton candy business along the Grand Bend strip, and the 11-year-old entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down.
-
Adelaide Street North among top five 'worst roads' in western Ontario: CAA
One of London, Ont.’s streets has made the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) top five worst roads list for western Ontario in 2023.
Kitchener
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
-
Three new housing developments get the green light from Kitchener council
Kitchener council approved the construction of three new housing developments at a meeting Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Ottawa
-
Federal government aiming to dispose of half of its office buildings with hybrid work here to stay
The federal government is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across the country, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work.
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Here are the worst roads in Ottawa, according to CAA
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
Windsor
-
OPP officer from Lakeshore mourned by hockey community
Members of the Belle River hockey community say they are in ‘complete disbelief’ over the death of OPP officer with ties to the region.
-
Victim in 'critical condition' after violent downtown assault: Windsor police
Windsor police say a victim is in critical condition after he was chased and assaulted Saturday by a group of people downtown.
-
‘The people have spoken’: Windsor-Essex voters opposed to privatized health care, according to OHC survey
Almost 99 per cent of voters in Windsor and Essex County are opposed to privatization of public hospitals, according to the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) referendum results revealed Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
A two-vehicle crash in Barrie sends two to hospital
A crash on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie at Highway 27 sent two people to hospital this afternoon.
-
Vehicle fire shuts down part of Highway 400
Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.
-
Collingwood purse snatcher sentenced to 6 years behind bars
A 34-year-old man who admitted to robbing a Collingwood senior in 2019 was sentenced to six years in jail on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Wildfire, potential ammonia leak forces mandatory evacuation order in Bedford, N.S.
A wildfire is burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S.
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Calgary
-
Calgary's mayor congratulates returning provincial government, cautions over divisive rhetoric
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she's looking forward to working with the newly elected UCP government on Calgary's priorities, while also appealing to people to reflect on the often cruel tone of a tough campaign.
-
Calgary man charged in human trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old girl
A 21-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges related to human trafficking after he allegedly sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl.
-
Pedestrian killed by semi near Banff was facing child pornography charges
A pedestrian hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff was facing child pornography charges, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba region; severe thunderstorm warnings remain
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a tornado warning for the R.M. of Brokenhead to a severe thunderstorm warning, as several other regions are dealing with severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. tribunal rules on case where a man had to board a cruise ship without his luggage
Air Canada has been ordered to pay over $2,300 to a man whose luggage didn’t arrive before he set off on a nine-day cruise.
-
Emergency room wait times for Fraser Health come online
Information about average wait times at Fraser Health's emergency rooms is now available online, the health authority announced Tuesday.
-
Nurse who took photos of confidential information penalized by B.C. college
A former Burnaby nurse who took pictures of a document containing confidential information about residents of a long-term care facility for "no work-related purpose" has been disciplined by her provincial college.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta communities under evacuation alert as new wildfire grows
A new wildfire in northern Alberta has become the province's priority as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across Alberta.
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The Alberta NDP swept the province's capital city for a second time during Monday's provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.