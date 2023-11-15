$20K in jewelry taken during distraction theft at Ajax store: police

Durham police are looking for three suspects in connection with a distraction theft at an Ajax jewellery in which more than $20,000 worth of goods were taken.

The incident happened at a store located near Harwood Avenue and Taunton Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

According to police, two of the suspects engaged a store employee in conversation to divert attention while a third suspect discreetly stole a jewelry box that contained items valued at over $20,000.

The suspects then fled the scene in an older model Dodge Caravan.

The first suspect is described as a man who is between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine and weighing 160 pounds. The second suspect is described as a man between the ages of 45 to 55 years old, five-foot-seven and weighing 170 pounds. The third suspect is described as a female between the ages of 45 to 55 years old, who is five-foot-six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.