2-year-old girl and woman missing, police concerned for child
Toronto police are looking for a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.
In a post to social media, police say that there is concern for the child, whose name is Tilan. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black shirt and black pants and pink and white shoes.
A 21-year-old woman is also missing and has been identified as Tatyana. Police say that Tatyana weighs 149lbs and was last seen wearing a white jacket and top, beige pants and a black purse.
MISSING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2024
Tilan, 2
Tatyana, 21
- fem black, 2'5", 33lbs, pink jacket, black shirt/pants, pink/white shoes
- fem black, 5'6", 149lbs, white jacket/ top, beige pants, black purse
- Last seen Wed, Feb 21, 7:30pm Albion Rd/Hwy 27
- Concern for child- more to follow#GO394751
^lb pic.twitter.com/WlsN12ZuLZ
