TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2-year-old girl and woman missing, police concerned for child

    Police are looking for two-year-old Tilan and 21-year-old Tatyana who were last seen in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
    Toronto police are looking for a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.

    In a post to social media, police say that there is concern for the child, whose name is Tilan. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black shirt and black pants and pink and white shoes.

    A 21-year-old woman is also missing and has been identified as Tatyana. Police say that Tatyana weighs 149lbs and was last seen wearing a white jacket and top, beige pants and a black purse.

