TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 workers injured, one critically, in Highway 400 collision in Bradford

    Two MTO workers were injured in a Nov. 5 collision on Highway 400. (OPP/photo) Two MTO workers were injured in a Nov. 5 collision on Highway 400. (OPP/photo)

    Two workers of an Ontario Ministry of Transportation subcontractor were injured, one critically, after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.

    The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 400 southbound at Fifth Line.

    According to the OPP, two workers were standing outside their vehicles following an earlier single-vehicle collision when a passenger vehicle entered that closed crash scene and struck one of their "blocker" trucks.

    The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

    ORNGE air ambulance told CP24 that they transported one of the workers, a woman in her 20s to a trauma centre, around 7:45 a.m.

    The gender and age of the other worker is still not known.

    One of the workers is currently in life-threatening condition, while the other is now listed as being in stable condition with serious injuries, the OPP said in a tweet.

    Highway 400 southbound was closed from highways 88 to 8 (Canal Road) for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

