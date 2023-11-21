2 suspects charged in downtown Toronto armed home invasion investigation

TORONTO
    Two women from Toronto are each facing a slew of charges after a downtown resident recently allegedly fell victim to an armed home invasion.

    The robbery happened on Nov. 14 in the area of Church and Charles streets.

    Toronto police say that a female was inside her residence with a female acquaintance when they heard a knock on the door.

    She then opened the door and a woman, who was known to the acquaintance, allegedly forced her way inside.

    Police said that the suspect and the acquaintance then began searching the victim's drawers for valuables.

    When the victim tried intervening, one of the suspects allegedly produced a handgun.

    The two suspects then removed a quantity of money from a drawer and fled the scene, said investigators.

    On Monday, Toronto police’s Holdup Squad, with the help of 51 Division officers, located and took the two suspects into custody.

    Police further allege that at the time of the arrest, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. A search warrant was then executed that led to “items of evidentiary value” being located and seized, they said in a news release.

    Tara Finn, 35, and 22-year-old Wendy Tunde Eddy Momoh, both of Toronto, were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

    Some of the charges they’re facing include robbery with a firearm, possession of proceeds of crime, careless storage of ammunition, and possession of firearm obtain by crime. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

