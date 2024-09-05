Crews battle container fire at commercial business in Mississauga

Several shipping containers caught fire at a commercial yard in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a business on Drew Road in the area of Torbram and Derry roads, just north of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The fire sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen from kilometres away. Images from Chopper 24 show a number of firetrucks dousing the flames.

Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi posted on social media that the Region of Peel and Provincial Spills Action Centre had been notified of diesel runoff.

Peel police said no injuries had been reported.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

Toronto Pearson International Airport said the fire had no impact on its operations.